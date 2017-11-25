IRISH LEAGUE:: Glentoran humbled at the Oval by Ards

Glentoran 0 Ards 2

Ards picked-up the three points at the Oval as they beat Glentoran 2-0 on Saturday.

It was a very disappointing performance from the home side and goals from Michael McLellan and Johnny Frazer sealed the win for Colin Nixon's side.

The first half started slowly neither side making any headway in the opening 20 minutes.

On 27 minutes the visitors had a chance. The Glens Corry McMullan lost the ball - Ards attacked but Michael McLellan effort was blocked by the Glens defence.

On the half hour the Glens should have taken the lead. James Ferrin's shot come shot found the unmarked Curtis Allen but his effort went over the bar. The striker should have done better.

Five minutes before the break Tianan McNicholl charged forward from his own box. Next thing he was in the Ards box but his effort flew over Ards keeper Aaron Hogg and drifted wide.

It was 1-0 to Ards in the 43rd minute, A free-kick found McLennan and he headed past Elliott Morris in the Glens goal.

Ards had the first chance of the second half in the 57th minute. David McAllister released Johnny Frazer but his pass fell short and the danger was cleared.

In the 68th minute the Glens had a chance but Allen's effort was blocked.

It was 2-0 in the 73rd minute as Johnny Frazer side footed homw after the Glens had given the ball away. It was turning into a poor afternoon for the home side.