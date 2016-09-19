IRISH LEAGUE: Glentoran need a new boss soon says Roy Coyle

Roy Coyle believes it’s crucial that Glentoran appoint a new manager sooner, rather than later!

The club’s Director of Football, who has taken charge since the departure of Alan Kernaghan, admits there are some ‘big decisions’ that need to be addressed.

Crusaders were the latest team to leave the Oval with three Danske Premiership points on Saturday andalthough Coyle will be in the dugout again for tomorrow night’s County Antrim Shield game with Ballyclare Comrades, he admits it’s vital they get the right man for the post.

“Major issues need to be addressed, so the imperative the right man is brought in,” said Coyle. “I’ve been working with this group and it appears they haven’t got the mental strength required.

“So it then has to be a change of personnel. At this moment in time, we have a soft belly. It means the new manager has big decisions to make.”

Goals from skipper Colin Coates, Jordan Owens and Declan Caddell wrapped up a comfortable win for the rues, with young Jonathan Smith giving the Glens a glimmer of hope - but that’s all it was!

Coyle moaned: “Teams don’t have to work to score goals against us. We are conceding in every game - goals that could be avoided - because we lack that bit of quality at the back.

“When we create chances at the other end, we don’t have the cutting edge to put them away. You need to be ruthless and clinical - and that’s something we are not.

“We conceded a goal after only five minutes, because people didn’t do the job they were detailed to do. There is not a lot managers can do about those things.

“We got back into it before half-time and you would have thought that would have given the players a lift, but it seem to work the opposite.

“The most concerning thing is the reaction when we concede goals. You can visibly see heads dropping, so that’s something that has to be addressed very quickly. They feel sorry for themselves. They think the world is against them.

“There are a lot of big decisions and a lot of issues that need to be addressed by the new boss when he is appointed.”

In contrast, Crues boss Stephen Baxter purred with delight even though his team have yet to hit full throttle.

“Once we start scoring the chances we are creating, some team will suffer,” he said

“I don’t want to start sounding like a broken record, but we missed quite a few today. Paul (Heatly) apologised to me coming off the pitch. He said he should have scored four. But that’s the secret of being a good striker . . . you’ve got to keep going in there.

“We’ll be brushing up on our finishing again this week in training. But I can’t fault the boys. The effort it there for everyone to see.

“We scored six on the opening day of the season . . . we scored three last week and again today, so I can’t ask for an awful lat more. It’s three points no matter what way it comes. We’ll bank those and move on. The signs are all good. We still have to find our rhythm a wee bit more . . . I’m still looking more from them."

l It is understood Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson and his Board are to whittle the applicants down before drawing up a short list this week, ahead another round of interviews.

Former Rangers favourite Nacho Novo, who was injured for Saturday’s game, still appears to be in the chasing pack, along with Glentoran legend Colin Nixon, whose brother Alan - the holder of a Pro-Licence - has withdrawn his interest.

Another possible candidate was spotted at the Oval yesterday - former Carrick Rangers boss Gary Haveron and his assistant Stevie Mills were watching from the grandstand.