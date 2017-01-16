IRISH LEAGUE: Glentoran’s teenage trio will get first team chance

Glentoran’s trio of teenage signings will get their chance in the first team.

That’s according to boss Gary Haveron who welcomed 18 year-olds Carter Savage, Dale McCreery and Salou Jallow to the club this weekend.

Savage, a centre back, rejoins the club from Glenavon, where he impressed fans in his only league start in the final Premiership match of last season against Linfield.

He made over 20 appearances for Glentoran’s reserve side during his last stint at the club, then aged just 16. Before that, he had a brief stint in Scotland at Dumbarton FC.

McCreery and Jallow arrive at the Oval from Crusaders. They aren’t total strangers to the club’s support either, having played against the Glens in the Crues’ County Antrim Shield victory earlier this season.

McCreery is also a defender who can play in the centre or on the left and made three senior appearances for Crusaders. The also won the NI Super Cup Premier section with County Antrim. Jallow, meanwhile, is an attacker who has played from Northern Ireland from Under 12 level to the Under 18s.

“The three lads have signed initially for the Under 20s but are very much in the frame for first team action,” Glentoran manager Gary Haveron told the club website.

“They will train with the first team on a regular basis as we will look to build a squad with quality, energetic young players alongside some more experienced senior players to help develop them further.

“Their chance will come before too long and it’s up to them to grab opportunities when presented to them. They are the sort of players we plan to build the club’s future around and I’m excited about how far some of our young players can progress.”