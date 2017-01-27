IRISH LEAGUE: Glentoran stars must rip into rest of the season, says Haveron

Gary Haveron won’t shed any tears over ripped training gear.

In fact, it would be a sign to the Glentoran boss that his players are hungry to bring success back to the Oval.

They host Ballinamallard on Saturday afternoon as they look for back to back league wins for the first time since October.

And Haveron is demanding intensity - both in training and in matches - as they chase down a top six spot.

He said: “Training was brilliant on Tuesday. That’s as good as it has been. It was feisty and I like that. I remember when I was playing, coming home from training with my gear ripped. I went through mountains of stuff. If we have an atmosphere where people are fighting to win against each other, what will they do against an opposition?”

Sixth place Glenavon and seventh placed Dungannon take on Crusaders and Linfield respectively this weekend and so Haveron knows it’s an opportunity to get within three points of the top half.

“We’ve got to kick on and try and get a top six place and get into Europe,” he said.

“This weekend is an opportunity but we won’t be looking past Ballinamallard. They’ve drawn with us and beaten us this season. They’re very consistent and are always competitive.”

Haveron will welcome Steven McAlorum back into his panel and will also have new signing Tre Sterling at his disposal for the first time after international clearance came through for the former Fleetwood Town player.

At just 17, Sterling has bags of promise and is not alone on that front in the Glentoran squad.

“Since I came to the club, I’ve made an effort to make sure there are young players training with us and they are really staking their claims for a place in the team,” said Haveron.

“Tre Sterling is available and we have the likes of Jack Henderson and Ethan Warnock doing well, as well as the new signings. I’ve been impressed with Dale (McCreery) and Salou (Jallow), who was in the squad against Ards last weekend.

“We have good competition for places now, especially in midfield. Stevie McAlorum is available again, Stevie Gordon is back training, Eric Foley is in the mix, Ciaran Caldwell has been playing well, as has Marcus Kane.”

And Haveron was also keen to remind his players that they’re not just playing for places, but also for their futures.

“The boys have an opportunity to earn themselves a new contract. They can play themselves into or out of this club’s future,” he said.

“We have to be able to grind out results and that’s something we have struggled with, especially from winning positions. We haven’t killed off games when we’ve been ahead.”