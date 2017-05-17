IRISH LEAGUE: Goalkeeper Jensen signs for Crusaders

Crusaders have signed Danish goalkeeper Brian Jensen.

The 41-year-old ex-West Brom Albion and Burnley net-minder has signed a one year deal with the Seaview men.

Jensen, who was player and goalkeeping coach with Mansfield Town for the last two seasons, made 26 appearances for the League Two side, but he was released at the end of this season.

Stephen Baxter needed to strengthened his squad, as first choice keeper Sean O’Neill will be out of action for a number of months as he continues his rehabilitation from surgery.