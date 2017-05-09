IRISH LEAGUE: Gray watches on as Cliftonville lose out in European play-off goal fest

Barry Gray was an interested observer as Cliftonville crashed out of the European play-offs on Monday night.

Ex Warrenpoint boss Gray was present alongside his former assistant Harry Fay as Cliftonville were beaten 5-3 by Glenavon at Solitude.

Glenavon are through to Friday's Europa League play-off decider. Photo Mark Marlow/Pacemaker Press

The result ended the Reds’ hopes of securing European football next season, with club sources confirming talks are still ongoing over their appointment of a new manager.

Glenavon will now meet Ballymena United in Friday’s Europa League play-off final after the Sky Blues smashed past Dungannon Swifts 5-2.

Goals from Rhys Marshall, Greg Moorhouse, James Singleton, James Gray and Andy McGrory – all from set pieces – secured Glenavon’s success over a Reds side who had actually boasted a half-time lead after getting on the scoresheet through Jude Winchester, Chris Curran and Jay Donnelly.

The hosts made just one change to the side that had impressed in defeat to Linfield last time out, with Caoimhin Bonner replacing the suspended Chris Ramsey in a line-up that contained nine players interim boss Tommy Breslin had worked with during his first spell in charge.

Ballymena's Joseph McKinney netted his side's second goal as they saw off Dungannon Swifts. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton had, meanwhile, used the final month of the Danske Bank Premiership season to run an eye over his entire squad in preparation for their crack at Europe and, though Jordan Jenkins had impressed enough to earn himself a spot on the bench, Hamilton too opted for familiarity in a line-up that saw strikers Moorhouse and Gray feeding off the creative spark supplied by livewires McGrory and Joel Cooper.

They got off to a dream start when, with barely three minutes having passed, Cooper’s corner kick was confidently dispatched by Marshall but, in a sign of the dong-dong battle that the first-half would prove to be, the hosts levelled soon later thanks to Winchester’s pinpoint strike.

Curran and Jay Donnelly came close to putting the Reds in front before Curran pounced to make it 2-1 with a sublime individual effort; twisting and turning his way through the visiting defence before coolly stroking the ball beyond Jonathan Tuffey.

Moorhouse would pounce to equalise with a close-range header six minutes before the interval, but there was still time for Jay Donnelly to put the Reds back in front ahead of the turnaround.

Dungannon's Andrew Burns was sent off early in the game at the Ballymena Showgrounds. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

That was as good as things got for Cliftonville, with Glenavon taking a firm grip on proceedings thereafter.

They equalised shortly after the break when Singleton reacted quickest from a corner delivery and, with just over 20 minutes to go, they were in front – Gray getting on the end of a free-kick to produce a thumping finish.

What flimsy hope Cliftonville had of retrieving the situation evaporated just a couple of minutes later.

Once again, they failed to deal with a corner and, though the ball didn’t immediately end up in the net, Tomas Cosgrove’s foul on Mark Sykes resulted in a penalty kick which McGrory made no mistake with.

Meanwhile Ballymena United won 5-2 at The Showgrounds, having been 3-0 up at half-time with Tony Kane scoring two and Joe McKinney netting the other as Dungannon’s Andrew Burns got an early red card.

Kris Lowe pulled a goal back for Dungannon on 64 minutes but Johnny McMurray restored the three-goal gap.

Jamie Glackin got a second while Kyle Owens headed in a fifth for Ballymena.