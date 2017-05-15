IRISH LEAGUE: Hamilton ready for rebuilding job after Glenavon budget cuts

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton is preparing for a significant reshaping of the squad in the aftermath of Friday’s Europa League play-off final defeat.

The loss of the £200,000 jackpot must force Hamilton to trim his Mourneview Park players’ panel.

Experienced names such as Kris Lindsay, Kyle Neill, David Elebert, Andy Kilmartin, Andrew Doyle, Ciaran Martyn and Guy Bates will each enter the summer as free agents. James Gray and Renato have already left the club.

“Andrew Mitchell’s arrival from Dungannon Swifts will not be disrupted by the budget and we have also talked to Rhys Marshall about a contract extension,” said Hamilton. “We have a breakdown of our exact budget so know exactly what there is moving forward.

“We will take a few days to review everything then make contact.

“Of course, we want to give answers to those moving on as quickly as possible but it is about balancing who we can keep and what we can bring in.”