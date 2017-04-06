IRISH LEAGUE: Harkin out to protect unbeaten run

Coleraine’s Ciaron Harkin is enjoying life at the Showgrounds as his side prepare to face Cliftonville in the league tomorrow.

Harkin has been in great form for the Bannisders as they have surged up the table as well as claiming their place in the Irish Cup Final.

“I came in three months ago and I haven’t lost a match, so hopefully we can keep it going for the rest of the season.

“Win our last five league games and then win the Irish Cup Final I can’t complain then,” he joked.

“When I first started talk to Oran about signing, they were at the end of a run of six matches in a row without a win, before I even signed they had three wins in a row and now we have 15 matches in a row that we haven’t lost a game.”

The former Institute man along with fellow young players Brad Lyons, Lyndon Kane, Jamie McMonigle, Adam Mullan and Christopher Johns have stolen somewhat of the lime-light, but Harkin believes the whole Coleraine squad are playing their part in the recent success.

“The atmosphere amongst the squad is brilliant,” added Harkin.

“When I was at Institute everyone was tight, but when I came here I just gelled in straight away and even the fans sticks with us.”

And the midfielder is looking forward to the Cup final against Linfield.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, we know we’ll have a big support making the trip to Windsor for the final, we know that Linfield will also have a big support as well, but for us it’s just another game and hopefully another win.”