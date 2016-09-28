IRISH LEAGUE: Haveron to be named Glentoran manager

Gary Haveron is expected to be named the next Glentoran manager within 24 hours.

Haveron has been without a club since resigning from his role at Carrick Rangers at the end of last season as sources indicate he will take over at the Oval.

He helped guide Carrick to an intermediate treble in the 14/15 season as they won Championship One, the Intermediate Cup and the Steel and Sons Cup.

Last season, Haveron ensured Rangers remained in the Premiership care of a last gasp goal on the final day of the season, and, of course, survivng the ensuing drama regarding his own suspension.

Glentoran are currently third bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership, above only Carrick and Portadown.

They host Linfield in the derby at the Oval on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).