IRISH LEAGUE: Honours even a fair outcome at Drumahoe

Institute 1-1 Ballyclare Comrades

A disappointing second half display from Institute meant that Ballyclare Comrades, deservedly picked up a point, at Drumahoe.

Despite leading at the break thanks to Gareth Brown’s goal, Comrades upped the ante in the opening 20 minutes after the interval and earned a point thanks to Chris Trussell’s strike.

Kevin Deery’s chargers, who had the best chances in the first half, never really got started in the second half and because of that a share of the spoils was a fair outcome.

The home side, who started on the front foot, went close on 12 minutes as Stephen O’Donnell’s super pass out of defence released Brown, but the striker’s right footed effort crept inches past Paddy Flood’s right hand post.

Just before the half hour mark some last ditch defending by centre-back duo Darryl McDermott and O’Donnell kept the score-line blank, as they stood up well and blocked a number of shots.

In the closing minutes of the first half, Michael McCrudden was inches away from scoring a second but his long range drive, fizzed just wide.

Right on the stroke of half-time another super piece of defending this time by Stute’s Ryan Morrow.

The right back did well to divert the ball away from an unmarked Thomas Robinson, who was about to head home Curtis Woods’ inch perfect cross.

Comrades had a good chance to level things on 52 minutes but Jason Johnston’s close range strike was straight at Stute keeper Martin Gallagher.

Ballyclare deservedly levelled things three minutes later as Chris Trussell’s 25 yard drive seem to catch out Gallagher, as the ball flew through McDermott’s legs.

On 70 minutes O’Hanlon’s goal bound shot from just inside the box was deflected wide by Aaron Harkin.

Right at the death Stute substitute Ryan Doherty had a half chance, but Adam Gray got back to challenge.

Institute: Gallagher, Morrow, O’Donnell, McDermott, McFadden (Roddy 86); A Harkin, C Harkin, McCrudden; Curry (McCarron 62), Brown, McIntyre (Doherty 78).

Ballyclare Comrades: Flood, Woods, Gray, Johnston, McQuilty, Youle, O’Hanlon, Dobbin, Trussell, Taggart, Robinson.

Referee: P McGrath