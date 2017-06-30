IRISH LEAGUE: IFA confirm Linfield deal for Josh Robinson

The Irish Football Association have confirmed Linfield’s successful completion of the Josh Robinson transfer documentation.

Confusion was created late on Thursday night by Linfield and rivals Crusaders both announcing over social media the capture of the defender.

Linfield then yesterday released pictures of Robinson with manager David Healy and the IFA have now rubber-stamped the switch with an official statement.

It is understood that Crusaders officials are now in the process of seeking legal advice over the matter.

“The Irish FA received Standard Professional Contract forms for Josh Robinson from both Linfield FC (7:56pm) and Crusaders FC (10:56pm) yesterday evening,” clarified the game’s governing body. “Having considered the documentation received from both clubs, and based upon Irish FA regulations regarding priority of registrations, the Irish FA can confirm that the player is successfully registered with Linfield FC.”

The 24-year-old left Crusaders in 2016 to join York.