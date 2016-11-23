IRISH LEAGUE: Indoor football helping Institute

Maybe Institute’s recent rich vein of form has coincided with them moving indoors.

In recent weeks Kevin Deery’s men have trained at Campsie Indoor Football centre on Tuesday night and he feels that high tempo sessions has helped his players.

“Over the last few weeks we have been training on a Tuesday night at Campsie Indoor Football and the sessions are quick and sharp,” admitted Deery.

“With the weather turning bad and it being hard trying to book other facilities, Campsie have been very good to us and as I said we have had some very good sessions, which the players are enjoying.

“There are good seven-a-side pitches and while we don’t do much work on systems or shape, we still get good sessions and then work on patterns of play and shape on a Thursday night on the big pitch at Drumahoe.”

This Saturday, Stute host Armagh City as they aim to make it three wins on the bounce and with leaders Warrenpoint Town away at second placed Ballyclare Comrades this could be a big weekend for Deery’s side.

The Waterside men welcome back trio Gareth Brown, Ryan Morrow and Dean Curry, but Darryl McDermott misses out.

“Look we know it’s going to be a tough game and although we beat them a few weeks ago, since then Armagh have drawn at the team who are top of the league Warrenpoint and that result means everyone in our squad will be fully focused, which in fairness they have all been in recent weeks in particular,” he added.

“But we are doing well at the minute and we want our wee run to continue, we have two home games in a row starting with Armagh on Saturday.

“We have Darryl missing as he goes away on a holiday, which he booked and told us before the season started, but we have Ryan, Dean and Gareth back, so we have options, both in defence and attack.”