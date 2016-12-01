IRISH LEAGUE: Institute sign striker Sammy Morrow

Striker Sammy Morrow is hungry to play his part in Institute’s Championship title charge in 2017 after signing a deal until the end of the season.

The ex-Coleraine man, who was released by the Bannsiders earlier this week, can’t play for Stute until January, but will be a spectator at Saturday’s Championship game against Ballyclare Comrades at Drumahoe.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge at Institute,” he said.

“It’s going to give me a bit of hunger in my belly to try and do something positive in my twilight years.”

The 31-year-old played with Kevin Deery at Derry City and the Stute boss’ winning mentality is exactly why he decided to return to the Riverside Stadium.

“I have known Kevin a long, long time. We were kids together at Derry and he’s a very passionate man about football,” he added.

I’m really looking forward to the challenge at Institute Sammy Morrow

“We played together for three or four seasons at Derry and I know exactly what he’s all about, he’s a winner, first and foremost and that’s what am I as well.

“I like winning matches, I like winning trophies and I like pushing myself to be the best that I can be. I know that ‘Deerso’ is going to take Institute onto the next level with that mentality he has and hopefully we can get over the line and get promotion this year.”