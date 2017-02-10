IRISH LEAGUE: Irish Cup run will boost us says Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton is hoping his side’s Irish Cup run will also kick-start their league campaign.

And the Lurgan Blues chief is sure another run in the Irish Cup - they are in the quarter-finals so far - will give his side an added boost.

“We can only talk about our own position and last season there is no doubt that staying in the Irish Cup acted as motivation over our league fixtures,” said Hamilton.

“Having the quarter-finals, then semi-finals and final certainly helped the players push on and keep the focus.

“Obviously the players prepare and focus with the same commitment for every game but having the bonus of the Irish Cup adds to everything.

“We finished third in the league season thanks, in part, to having the momentum between cup ties.

“Players want to stay in the side for all big games, in the league or cup.”

And Hamilton says he has a few injury concerns before they go to face Gary Haveron’s Glens.

“Andy Kilmartin and Simon Kelly are both struggling with groin problems,” said Hamilton.

“Andy’s is more serious and he has had to come off in recent games with the injury.

“We did not want to really risk either player last week on the Holm Park playing surface due to the potential for long-term impact.

“We go to face Glentoran with both clubs pushing hard for European football.

“As a player I always enjoyed games on The Oval as it is an open space that can really lead to good football,” he added.