IRISH LEAGUE: Josh Daniels believes a ‘refreshed’ Glenavon can issue a statement at Seaview

JOSH DANIELS believes a ‘refreshed’ Glenavon have an opportunity to send out a real statement of intent with victory over Crusaders at Seaview this Saturday afternoon.

The talented winger is delighted to return to action this weekend after a two-week enforced break in action due to illness and Saturday’s postponed clash with Linfield due to the Belfast club’s IRN-BRU Cup commitments in Scotland.

It would be a massive boost for us to get a win at Seaview. It’s a hard place to go to but if we stick to what the manager wants us to do then the football will take care of itself. Josh Daniels

Glenavon, who come into the game on the back of a four game unbeaten league run, would climb above Crusaders into third place in the Danske Bank Premiership table if they were to garner three points from Saturday’s trip to North Belfast.

And Daniels, who has hit the ground running at Mourneview Park since signing from Derry City last August, reckons Saturday’s top of the table clash is set up to be a ‘cracking game’.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend because I missed the Dungannon game through illness so I’ve gone nearly two weeks now without a game,” said Daniels. “But I’ve been training really well and I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s set up to be a cracking game between two good sides. Hopefully we can play the way we’ve been playing lately because, other than the Coleraine game, we’ve been brilliant.

“I think it’s time for us to kick on now and start showing people what we’re capable of,” he insisted.

“Crusaders have a lot of experience and have a lot of good players but we’ve done our homework on them. At the end of the day we have to focus on us.

“We’ve been playing well and I can’t wait. It’s a big game and hopefully we can smash it!”

Gary Hamilton’s troops are just five points off leaders Coleraine going into the weekend’s fixture and could potentially move into second spot with second placed Linfield travelling to meet the Bannsiders.

“It would send out a big message if we were to get the win because we have Linfield coming up too,” added Daniels. “It would be a massive boost for us to get a win at Seaview. It’s a hard place to go to but if we stick to what the manager wants us to do then the football will take care of itself.”

It’s a meeting of the league’s two highest scoring teams and Daniels expects both teams to ‘go for the jugular’.

“It promises to be a great game of football. We scored a lot of goals but we’ve conceded a few as well.

“We’ve worked on the defensive side of things lately but it’s going to be two offensive teams going for the jugular.

“It could be a massive game for us especially with that Linfield game coming up as well and it would be great to get a win which could bring a bit of momentum into that game.”