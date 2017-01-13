IRISH LEAGUE: Josh McIlwaine secures vital Ballinamallard win with double against Carrick Rangers

CARRICK RANGERS 1 BALLINAMALLARD UNITED 2

A Josh McIlwaine double secured a crucial three Irish League points for Ballinamallard United at Carrick Rangers on Friday night.

The win moves the Fermanagh side eight points ahead of second from bottom Carrick with a game in hand.

The Mallards had a dream start as McIlwaine bagged his first of the night after only five minutes.

Goalkeeper Richard Brush made a fine stop to maintain the lead while they were close to doubling their advantage from a Colm McLaughlin header that was just over the bar.

Noble hit a post for Carrick after Brush again saved the Mallards just after the break, but Gavin Dykes’ side looked to have sealed the points with 15 minutes to go when McIlwaine notched his second of the game.

Carrick did pull a goal back through a Ryan Morris own goal but the Mallards saw out the remainder of the contest to secure a deserved three points.

The Mallards will play their game in hand on Tuesday night at home against Glenavon.