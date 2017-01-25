IRISH LEAGUE: Killymoon Rangers begin road to return to competitive football

Former Championship club Killymoon Rangers are getting the wheels in motion to resume football next season.

The Cookstown side enjoyed a six year spell in Championship Two from 2008 until relegation in 2014.

At the beginning of the current season, they announced their decision to withdraw from the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League.

But now, the club are preparing to get back into competitive action and are appealing for help.

“We as a committee are delighted to announce that preparations are now underway for the forthcoming 2017/18 season,” read a club statement earlier this week.

“A quick word of thanks must go to those who have committed themselves and offered backing to the club for next season and beyond.

“We also ask the individuals who expressed an interest in Killymoon’s revival to get in contact via Facebook or a club committee member. We would be delighted to hear from you again.”

The statement said that the decision to withdraw from league football at the start of this season was always made “with a view to rebuild and restructure Cookstown’s longest serving football club.”

“One of the biggest blows for the club came in January 2016, when Chairman Leslie Hall sadly passed away following a heart operation,” it continued. “The kind messages following this tragic loss can not be put into words.

“It was a sad, yet necessary decision for the club to take a year out from football, and not made lightly.

“Since that day, the club and its members have received an overwhelming amount of kind messages, offers of support, and well wishes for the future return of Killymoon Rangers to footballing action.”

And now, it seems, that return is getting closer.