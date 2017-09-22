IRISH LEAGUE: Kris Lindsay knows Ards will not come to make up the numbers

Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay knows his side cannot rest on their laurels when they face Ards this weekend.

The Lurgan Blues have started their league campaign this season very well and dismantled Cliftonville 3-1 last weekend.

Gary Hamilton’s side were full of attacking intent and were just too much for Barry Gray’s sorry Reds.

Ards - on paper - would seem an easier proposition but Lindsay says that will not be the case.

“It will be a tough one and it has been switched to here. It will be a tough game for us and we have to be ready.

“They are a big physical side and the two they have up-front are a handful and they have decent players.

“They will be looking to come here and get a result and we will have to be on the top of our game.

“And we have told the boys that we want to make home a fortress and we want to win our home games and we want to play the high temp, pace and energy we have.

“At the end of the game against Cliftonville our boys were still hunting the ball down and wanting it back.

“They were going and trying to make something happen and that is what we want to do at home.

“It will be a tough one but we want to get the three points and keep our good start to the season going,” added Lindsay.

And Lindsay says the young squad at Glenavon will have their ups and downs this season.

“They are young players and they are not going to be nine of ten every week. That is what you get with young players - highs and lows.

“We have started the season well. We are playing rightly and now it is up to us to keep the run going. We have no fear and there is reason why we can’t get a run going and go on and win games.”