IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield boss David Healy wants Blues to come out fighting after Crues loss

Linfield manager David Healy will be licking his wounds after Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Crusaders at Seaview - but he will be looking for his players to bounce back against Ballinamallard United at Windsor on Saturday.

The former Northern Ireland international watched on as his side lost their first Danske Bank Premiership game in eight months.

It was a bitter pill for Healy to swallow but he wants his side to come fighting back against the Mallards.

“It is disappointing that the run has gone but somewhere along the line teams lose games but it is about how you react and respond to that and we will look to do that on Saturday.

“It is about our reaction and how we respond to this disappointment.

“The Crusaders defeat was a huge disappointment but the good thing for the players and us is that there is 32 games left and it is not only four or five games left in the season.

“We have loads of time to regroup and respond and I expect that to start on Saturday,” he added.

And Ballinamallard manager Gavin Dykes says his side have to take a long hard look at themselves after a poor start to the season.

“We’re in a serious battle now. We haven’t started well.

“We have to start digging our way out and start fighting. People have to start taking responsibility.

“This club have gone and done everything I’ve wanted.

“It’s time now for the players to step up and take a bit of responsibility for the people who come in here and pay money to watch that. We are not good enough. The only positive is that we probably created more chances against Crusaders than we did in the last three or four games - but we have to improve.”