IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield clean up at Northern Ireland Football Writers Awards night

It was a massive night for Linfield Football club at the Northern Ireland Football Writers Association annual awards dinner at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast on Monday night.

Blues skipper Jamie Mulgrew lifted the Player of the Year Award and young gun Paul Smyth lifted the Young Player of the Year Award, while David Healy was named Manager of the Year.

Both Mulgrew and Smyth were key figures as Linfield won the treble - as they lifted the Irish League title, Irish Cup and the County Antrim Shield under the watchful eye of manager Healy.

Healy deserves the plaudits as it was his first full season in charge at the Blues as they hauled in long time leaders Crusaders to get their hands on the League title.

Linfield keeper Roy Carroll got in on the act as he won the Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

Northern Ireland international Carroll had a great season and his experience and shot stopping was a key ingredient of the Windsor Park club getting their hands on silverware this season.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill picked-up the International Personality of the Year Award after his side’s showing so far in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

And who can forget Northern Ireland’s efforts at the EURO 2016 Finals in France - when defender Gareth McAuley and Niall Mc scored to give us victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

In the Team of the Season, Lyndon Kane of Coleraine, Howard Beverland of Crusaders, Jimmy Callacher of Linfield, Cliftonville’s Levi Ives, Linfield midfield trio Jamie Mulgrew, Stephen Lowry and Paul Smyth and Paul Heatley of Crusaders were all named, while Andrew Waterworth of Linfield and from Dungannon Swifts Andrew Mitchell made up the strikeforce.

The Championship Player of the Year went to John McGuigan of Warrenpoint Town will will soon be with Glentoran.

Goal of the Season went to Coleraines’s James McLaughlin who had a fantastic season in front of goal for Oran Kearney’s Bannsiders.

The Jimmy Dubois Non-Senior Team of the Year went to LimavadyUnited and they had a great season under manager Paul Owens.

The Women’s Personality of the Year went to Marissa Callaghan after an excellent season.

Northern Ireland legend Sammy McIlroy who has been inducted into the NIFWA Dr Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame at the Awards last night.