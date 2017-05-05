IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield set to bolster options

Although their season is not yet over, Linfield are already turning their attentions to next season and are closing in on two signings.

Former Glentoran winger Jordan Stewart looks set to return to Northern Ireland to join the newly-crowned champions.

And heading for a second spell at Windsor Park is Robert Garrett.

Stewart was released by League One side Swindon Town earlier this week after his two year spell at the club was hampered by a knee injury that saw him undergo surgery in November.

At the end of a tough first season at the club, Stewart had been loaned out to National League side Grimsby Town.

After getting a pre-season under his belt, Stewart had been hoping to kick-start his professional career this term but, partly thanks to injury, the pacy winger didn’t start a single league game for Swindon.

Stewart burst onto the scene at Glentoran in 2013 aged just 18 and netted 23 goals in 67 appearances, earning his move to England for a reported £50,000.

Meanwhile, 28 year-old Garrett is expected to leave relegated Portadown to rejoin the club he left back in 2014 after a six year spell.

Linfield, of course, take on Coleraine in the Irish Cup final at Windsor Park tomorrow (kick-off 2.30pm).