IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield win appeal over venue of County Antrim Shield Final

Linfield have been successful in their appeal to have the County Antrim Shield played at a neutral venue.

The County Antrim FA had decided that the final - between Linfield and Crusaders - would take place at the home of Crusaders - Seaview.

And it is possible for the final to be held at the ground of one of the two clubs “if the clubs agree.”

But Linfield insist they had not agreed to play the final at Seaview and launched an appeal with the Irish Football association after claiming that the County Antrim FA had broken their own rules.

And on Wednesday night the IFA upheld their complaint and have idicated that the Final should be played at a neutral venue like the Oval or the Ballymena Showgrounds.

On Wednesday night Linfield chairman Jim Kerr said: “The decision by the IFA has vindicated our decision to make an appeal. We look forward to playing Crusaders in the County Antrim Shield Final at a neutral venue and I am sure it will be a good game of football,” added Kerr.