IRISH LEAGUE: Luck must turn some time says Ards boss Niall Currie

Ards boss Niall Currie believes his team's luck must turn!

He his hoping the Oval will be a happy hunting ground in Saturday's Danske Premiership clash with Glentoran.

Currie is still scratching his head, wondering how his boys were deprived of a point at Seaview last week.

He even declared it was probably his proudest moment -- but they still left the Shore Road empty handed.

"If we keep performing like that, our luck is bound to turn," said Currie. "You never get it easy against Glentoran at the Oval, but we have to take a lot of confidence from our performance against the champs.

“To be honest, it was hard (the defeat) to take. The boys were absolutely magnificent. We got everything riight. Systems are systems, but you need performances and we had many big performers.

"I felt for the boys after it.. We are on a little streak at the minute that nothing is going our way. That’s four or five games we have deserved something -- and we’ve got nothing. This is a cruel league.

"Crusaders not only have quality in their team, but also on the bench.

"That’s why they are champions. But from my point, I haven’t been as proud in a long time."

Glentoran will aim to build on their impressive (1-1) draw against Glenavon at Mourneview Park. Manager Gary Haveron is determined to improve results on home soil.

"We were poor in our last game at the Oval against Coleraine, so it's about time we give the fans something to cheer at home," he said.