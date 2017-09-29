IRISH LEAGUE: Lurgan Blues are a threat says Dungannon boss Rodney McAree

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree knows his side will face a team in form on Friday night as they travel to Mourneview Park to take on Glenavon.

Gary Hamilton’s Lurgan Blues are flying high and have scored 27 goals to far this season and McAree knows his men will have to be on the ball this evening.

“They are scoring loads of goals and they have a real attacking threat.

“The difference this season is that they have more energy this year than they had least season.

“They can score goals and they have a number of good players in their ranks. We will go there and set-out our stall out and see what happens.

“We will try to restrict them and we will go and try and win the game. I have faith in my players and we are looking forward to the encounter.”

And McAree is sure he will have to keep an eye on a former player of his - Glenavon striker Andrew Mitchell.

“He is a good player and he has scored seven goals so far this season.

“I know what he can do as in the two season he was with us he scored 21 and 25 goals, so we know what ability he has. I believe we have the players to keep an eye on him - but he will have to be watched closely.”

McAree’s men drew 1-1 with Crusaders at Seaview last weekend and the boss hopes they can build on that performance

“It’s another good result for us and keeps that bit of momentum going.

“We had won five out of our last six in all competitions before the Crusaders game, so we went there with a bit of confidence and I thought we acquitted ourselves well.

“Our response after going a goal down was particularly pleasing - we didn’t allow our heads to drop and we defended very, very well.

“A lot of balls came into our box but we defended them admirably and cleared our lines time after time. It was a very disciplined performance.

“I thought my two centre-halves, Christopher Hegarty and David Armstrong, were outstanding.

“We changed our shape slightly and we changed our way of playing slightly, and we’ve dug out a result.

“We would have gone to Crusaders in the past and have tried to play and have been on the end of a thumping.

“Last week we tried to do things a bit differently and it has worked for us.”

And Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay knows his side will have to put on a more complete performance tonight than they did in their last outing,

“We were start/stop and times. We made sloppy starts to both halves.

“We made mistakes we don’t normally make, but after that we got to grips with the game and overall I think it was pretty comfortable.

“Mark Sykes had a superb game and scored two nice goals.

“Ards defended well for most of the game but we had a number of chances to extend the lead so I don’t think they can have too many complaints about the final score.

“Overall, we’re pleased with the performance and it keeps the momentum going and we will look to make it four league wins on the bounce against Dungannon but it will be a tough encounter.”