IRISH LEAGUE: Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton is quick on the draw

Gary Hamilton has defended his team’s record run of draws and urged detractors to look beyond the black and white of results and analyse the in-play incidents.

Glenavon visit a Ballinamallard United side this weekend that can share the honour of fewest draws in the Danske Bank Premiership - stark contrast to the Lurgan Blues’ league tally of eight from 17 fixtures.

However, Hamilton is refusing to add to the sense of frustration at diminished returns by putting unnecessary focus on events he considers beyond the control of the club.

“In the first match with Glentoran we were denied a penalty, we then had two calls turned down against Dungannon Swifts and another two shouts go against us in the Crusaders fixture,” said Glenavon manager Hamilton.

“We were 2-0 up against Coleraine then had a goal disallowed.

“We hold up our hands for the draws with Linfield and Carrick Rangers but in five or six games, including last weekend, we feel we have been impacted by situations we cannot control.

“It is not about having a go at match officials but it is also not just about the results.

“We, as a management team, analyse our games and look at the bigger picture.

“It comes down to fine lines often and how moments, sometimes beyond our control, can change the outcome of games.”

And Hamilton was pleased with his side’s display in their 1-1 draw with Glentoran at the weekend.

“I thought we deserved to win. We performed really well considering we played 120 minutes on Wednesday night against a top quality Cliftonville side.

“They had a 15 or 20 minute period in the first half when they hit the crossbar and got on top of us but after we scored our goal, we created another chance with Eoin Bradley and had another couple after that.

“In the second half, we created a few more and Elliot Morris pulled off a world class save.

“I’m just so disappointed for the boys. They thoroughly deserved to win. Bar that 15 or 20 minute period, I felt we dominated the game.”