IRISH LEAGUE: Lyndon Kane targeting October return

Coleraine defender Lyndon Kane has targeted a return to first-team action in October after suffering a broken metatarsal in the recent friendly against Derry City.

The injury forced the talented full-back to miss the Bannsiders’ European fixtures and it is expected that Kane will be absent for the first few months of the Danske Bank Premiership campaign.

“I am still in quite a bit of pain and I have a cast up to my knee,” Kane said.

“It happened when I challenged for a header and after I landed awkwardly, I knew something wasn’t right.

“I tried to play on, but the pain was just too severe.”

The injury prevented the Northern Ireland youth international from playing against FK Haugesund in Norway, and the fans’ favourite admitted it was hard to watch the players compete in Europe.

“I am trying to be positive about what has happened and I’d say the injury probably came at the right time with the league season not underway,” Kane revealed.

“It was a big disappointment missing out on Europe as every player wants to be able to test themselves against top quality opposition, but that’s football.

“The league is our bread and butter so my aim to return fit and stronger for the league campaign,

“Seeing the players travelling to Norway and knowing I wasn’t for making it was annoying, but I believe we have enough quality within this squad to make European football a regular occurrence for this club, so I know I will get another chance to play in Europe.”

Kane revealed that he will have his injury operated on meaning he will be out of action until October and the 20-year-old has no plans on returning to first-team action unless he is completely fit.

“I’ve spoke to the surgeon and he has said that the start of October would be a realistic target for my return,” Kane added.

“I’ve spoken to quite a few people who have suffered a similar injury and have carried out my own research.

“It’s all about making sure you are doing the correct rehabilitation work and don’t rush back playing as it can be prone to happen again.

“I want to be back as soon as possible as I already miss it, but I have to make sure that everything is 100% before I make my comeback.”