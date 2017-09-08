IRISH LEAGUE:m Rodney McAree wants DEungannon Swifts to keep up recent good form

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree wants to keep his side’s mini-run going when they travel to Cliftonville in the Danske Bank Premiership on Saturday.

The Swifts after a tough start to the season have racked up wins against Ards, Newry City and Ballinamallard United in recent weeks.

They currently lie sixth in the league standings at this early stage and McAree was pleased with his side’s showing against the Mallards last weekend.

“It was a good win against a competitive side. We restricted them and we did well. We have got a wee bit of momentum at the minute after good results against Ards, Newry and the Mallards.

“We are playing well at the minute and getting positive results and keeping clean sheets has helped our confidence.

“And yes we are stitting sixth in the league but it is way to early to be looking at the league table.

“Our aim at the minute is to pick-up points and hopefully we can do that against Cliftonville tomorrow.”

But the Swifts manager knows that going to Solitude to face the Reds is not an easy assignment for his team.

“They have had a mixed start but they have plenty of firepower up-front.

“They have the likes of Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly up-front and they can cause you all sorts of problems.

“They haven’t really clicked yet but if they do we could have problems.

“Going to Solitude is never easy but if we play well, we will have a chance.

“It is up to us to be on our game and be fully focused on what we have to do. Concentration will be key,” he added.

And Reds manager Barry Gray says he will work even harder to get his side back on track after last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Ballymena United.

“I told the players that I’ll stand by them, we’ll keep working at it. There is no shirking away from responsibilities and we – myself included – didn’t bring enough to the table to beat Ballymena.

“We gifted them one chance and they took it.

“It’s hard to take because we don’t like losing games but that’s the task at hand.

“No doubt it’s not pretty to watch, it’s not pretty to look at from afar and I’m sure supporters and everybody else associated with the Club don’t like to see it.

“Bottom line is, it’s my responsibility to make it better and make sure we don’t get any more days like this.

“We’re already five games in, there has been very little to celebrate or be upbeat about.

“That’s football and that’s the way it goes.

“I’m not shrugging responsibility or pointing fingers onto anyone else because it’s my job to make sure it gets better and it will – I’ve no doubt about that.

“But we all have to work very hard and make sure we keep trying to do the right things.”