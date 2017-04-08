IRISH LEAGUE: Matthew Shevlin shines as Ards ease past Dungannon

ARDS 4 DUNGANNON SWIFTS 1

Ards made short work of Dungannon Swifts at the Bangor Fuels Arena, recording a comfortable 4-1 win.

Ards Gareth Tommons and Dungannon Swifts Peter McMahon

Teenage sensation Matthew Shevlin was the star of the show, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Colin Nixon’s men made a bright start, winning a penalty in the 13th minute when on-loan striker Matthew Shevlin intercepted a short back pass. Andy Coleman raced off his line, before clipped the feet of the young Ballymena United forward. Ards left-back Michael Ruddy stepped up to the mark and fired the ball straight down the middle, for his 11th goal of the season.

Ards doubled their lead in the 20th minute. French striker Guillaume Keke used his power and pace to break through the Dungannon defence before drilling a powerful shot towards goal. Coleman blocked the ball, but Shevlin reacted quickly to turn the rebound home from less than six yards.

Keke’s powerful shot hurt Coleman’s hand and the talented goalkeeper was taken to hospital for treatment, with experience back-up Stuart Addis donning the gloves for the remainder of the game.

The Swifts pulled a goal back in the 29th minute when Ards failed to clear a set-piece. The ball was flighted into the area with defender Chris Hegarty heading the ball beyond Aaron Hogg with a powerful header.

With the Swifts searching for an equaliser, Ards added a third goal in the 59th minute. Teenager Shevlin collected the ball just inside the Dungannon half, using his pace to run through the centre of the Swifts defence, before bursting into the area and slotting the ball past Addis to complete a fine solo goal.

Shevlin was heavily involved in Ards’ fourth goal, which arrived in the 63rd minute. He produced some fine skill on the right-flank, before cutting the ball into the path of Keke. The former Larne forward took a touch before drilling the ball beyond the reach of Addis.

Ards: Hogg, Hall, Byers, Taylor, Ruddy; Tommons, Doherty (75 McAllister), Cherry, McMillen (63 Kelly); Keke, Shevlin (70 McComb)

Subs Liggett,McCullough

Dungannon Swifts: Coleman (20 Addis); Hegarty, Wilson, Armstrong, O’Rourke; Lowe, Harpur, Clucas (58 Burke), McMahon (65 Lavery); Mitchell, Glackin

Subs: Addis Burke, Lavery

Subs: Arnold Hunter