IRISH LEAGUE: McAlinden keeping club counsel on Carrick goals

David McAlinden is ready to embrace a trip to the home of the defending Danske Bank Premiership champions for his first taste of life in top-flight management.

The experienced former centre-back made the move to Carrick this summer after a departure from the dug-out at Larne and considers the fixture list sequence effectively irrelevant towards his overall targets.

“You should never fear any game and it does not really matter if we play Linfield in the first fixture or last, our approach will be the same,” said McAlinden. “We have to play every team of course at some point so it is about adopting the correct attitude and gameplan.

“We have a quick turnaround before a midweek match at home to Ballymena United then visit Glentoran the following weekend.

“We will go about our own work in the same way and have internal targets which we plan to keep between those at the club.

“Put simply, we want to keep moving the club forward and have 15 or so players signed up for the season ahead.

“The goal is to add to that over the rest of the transfer window, with some players coming in having the opportunity to earn contracts within the next few weeks.

“I am delighted with our business to date and the season ahead is a challenge we are looking forward to facing as a club.

“We will continue to focus on what we consider a successful season for Carrick Rangers.”