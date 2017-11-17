IRISH LEAGUE: McDaid confirms talks with Linfield

Former Coleraine, Cliftonville and Derry City striker David McDaid looks set to join Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield.

The Blues are in pole position to sign the 26-year-old - who has attracted attention from Glenavon, Sligo Rovers, Finn Harps and surprisingly Bluefin Sport Championship basement side Larne - as they are expected to hold talks with the centre-forward this weekend.

McDaid, who helped Waterford United claim the League of Ireland First Division title last season, is a free agent and admits he wants to continue winning honours and a chance to sign for the Windsor Park outfit will no doubt help him achieve that.

“I want to keep winning trophies and my career isn’t done yet,” he insisted. “I obviously won the FAI Cup, League Cup and the First Division with Derry and, having won the First Division with Waterford last year, I just feel it’s the right time to go to Linfield, I could have went when there when I was at Cliftonville and I regret it because they went on to win the treble.”

McDaid also confirmed that Linfield manager David Healy will help him improve his game.

“Personally I think he can get the best out of me,” he stated. “With him being a former striker himself and Northern Ireland’s record top scorer, who better to work with?”

McDaid, who scored 11 league goals for Waterford last year, did confirm that while he enjoyed every minute of his time with Alan Reynolds’ side last season, living so far away from his family was tough.

Signing a new striker would be the perfect pick-me-up for Linfield, who have suffered two defeats in their last two outings.

A surprise 2-1 loss at mid-table Ballymena United arrived last Friday night before they were knocked out of the Bet McLean League Cup on Wednesday, as old rivals Crusaders beat them for the second time in a matter of weeks.

But, despite their recent poor form, McDaid believes he’s joining the biggest club in Ireland.

“There was a chance I could have returned to the League of Ireland and Waterford was an option, but it was hard for me and my family,” he added. “Last year I left my family and we just had another new baby, so it was tough last year with Waterford family-wise, but I loved it down there.

“However, getting a chance to move to Linfield is going to be hard to turn down.

“Linfield are one of the biggest clubs in Ireland, if not the biggest.

“Their history and honours which they have won is second-to-none.”