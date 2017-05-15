IRISH LEAGUE: McMahon and Marshall make Portadown exit official at AGM

Portadown’s Annual General Meeting tonight (Monday) served as the final official act of service by chairman Roy McMahon and director Trevor Marshall.

Both men served on the club’s Board of Directors for around 20 years but have now cut official links with Portadown.

The revamped Board of Directors will now include David Jameson, Ronnie Stinson, Peter Hunniford, Cyril Connolly and Paul Jackson.

Holiday commitments prevented the directors from holding an official election of officers and a meeting has been scheduled for a later date to formalise positions.

That forthcoming meeting will also be used to establish a secondary body to aid club progress featuring representatives of the supporters, community team, ladies’ club and youth organisation.

“We can confirm that Roy McMahon and Trevor Marshall have officially stepped down from the Board of Directors at our annual general meeting,” said a Board of Directors spokesman. “We wish to thank both men for so many years of service.

“Further announcements will be made in due course but we would like to express our excitement at the future direction of the club.

“Everyone is looking forward to working together for the benefit of Portadown Football Club.”