IRISH LEAGUE: Memory man Healy planning Linfield’s future

It didn’t take David Healy long to learn what life at Linfield is like.

After taking over the reigns in October 2015, the early stages of his tenure were far from plain sailing and Healy says he felt every rock of the boat - or portacabin, as the case may be.

Four successive defeats were suffered during a dismal November but fast forward 18 months and the scene has undergone quite a metamorphosis.

Three trophies safely stowed away, Linfield are back at the summit of Irish League football and the boss has penned a new three year deal.

Yet that, Healy says, was all born out of those dark November blues.

“Teams wanted to beat me,” he reflected. “It hurt me. Teams used to beat us, especially when we were on that bad run in November. Teams beat me and the old portacabins (used during Windsor Park’s renovation) used to be getting shaken and (the opposition were) shouting. Sometimes I keep it up in the memory bank for days like today and certainly enjoy it,” concluded Healy, pointing to his temple with a determined grin to end his post-match press conference.

It was a telling final act of a day that saw Linfield blow Coleraine out of the water to secure the Tennent’s Irish Cup. The display underlined the league champions’ berth as the team to beat - and that’s a tag Healy is going to relish.

“I certainly will,” he said. “As the old song goes, ‘no-one likes us, we don’t care.’ That will be our motto from the start of next season.”

Of course, that initial run of defeats at the very outset of his Linfield career weren’t the most significant of Healy’s time at the helm so far. Perhaps the one that stung the most was last season’s Irish Cup final defeat to Glenavon.

This year’s win has at least allow Healy to feel “a wee bit better,” he smiled.

“One word I mentioned before the game was redemption. Boy did the lads go about it the right way.

“Everything they did wasn’t unexpected. I expect that and I expect more from them but winning is pleasing and the way they went about it - and this isn’t disrespectful hopefully to Coleraine - but we were the far superior team.”

Healy also saluted his side for the the lengths they go to in order to achieve success.

“I know it’s hard work at times,” he said thoughtfully. “As a professional player, it was easy for me because you could get up at 9 o’clock and go and train. These lads are travelling from Ballinamallard, Enniskillen, Limavady after putting hard graft in at work during the day.

“They have to take a huge pat on the back for the way they responded to the questions being asked about their mentality and if they could win. They’ve done it through graft, determination and a huge amount of quality.”

While Linfield’s final performance, season, and treble success has been achieved by much more than Andy Waterworth, the forward did steal the show with his second hat-trick in as many weeks, and the boss didn’t begrudge him the spotlight.

“I’m critical of Andy and he’ll tell you that sometimes we don’t agree on certain issues but his workrate, his honesty and his goal-scoring mean you can’t leave him out,” reflected Healy.

“His goals were clinical, ruthless, everything you want from a centre-forward and I’m chuffed to bits for him.”

The squad set to be strengthened with “three or four” players in the coming weeks, Linfield are back on top and determined to stay there.