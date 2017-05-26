IRISH LEAGUE: New Carrick boss McAlinden relishing Premiership challenge

Davy McAlinden says he can't wait to get stuck into his new role as manager of Premiership side Carrick Rangers.

McAlinden, who captained Carrick to a league and cup double in 2011, was unveiled as the new man in the Taylor's Avenue hot-seat on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old takes over at the East Antrim club having quit rivals Larne at the end of last season. He spent almost four years at Inver Park where he made a promising start to life as a manager.

Larne finished ninth in the Championship last term but the step up to the Premiership is one McAlinden is relishing.

“I’m obviously delighted to get the opportunity of managing the club that I’ve had an affiliation with. Michael Press (assistant manager) and I are looking forward to getting started now and getting our teeth into the challenge," he said.

“I’ve always aspired to manage in the Premiership and that’s what attracted me to the job and I have no doubt in the ability that me and the coaching staff will bring to the club, we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“There’s a lot of work to be done straight away, and that’s what our initial aim will be, shaping a squad for pre-season that we think will compete and ultimately strive to do better than what the previous season has been for Carrick Rangers, that’ll not be easy but has to be our aim first and foremost”

Carrick Rangers chairman Peter Clarke added: “We’d like to congratulate David on his appointment as manager of Carrick Rangers and welcome him back to the club.

"His reputation as a player at Carrick is well renowned and the leadership skills he has demonstrated over several years will serve him well as he builds for the future. We would like to thank all the other candidates who applied for the position.”

Yesterday afternoon Carrick confirmed the signing of striker Chris Trussell from Ballyclare Comrades.