IRISH LEAGUE: New role was an easy decision for ‘Ard lad Colin

If Colin Nixon’s first managerial role doesn’t go to plan, he’ll have it all to listen to.

The new Ards manager knows however successful his tenure turns out to be, he will be left in no uncertain terms by the club’s support.

There won’t be any getting away from any of it either. Nixon is Newtownards born and bred and still lives in the town.

Also a young coach who was waiting for his chance to break into management, it seems, at the outset at least, a match made in heaven.

“Once the position became available, it was too good an opportunity not to go for it,” he said. “People think I’ve been away for a few years but I’ve been learning the game and I feel the time is right for me to give it a go now.

“It’s all excitement at the minute. I’m very grateful to the directors and to the chairman for giving me the opportunity. Hopefully now I can repay them by delivering a good team on the pitch.

“If things aren’t going well, I’m sure I will hear about it because I live in Ards and I know a lot of the supporters.”

Nixon comes into the role with Ards sitting in ninth place in the table. They are currently 22 points ahead of basement side Portadown and nine clear of Ballinamallard and Carrick Rangers.

They have, however, picked up just a single point from their last six league outings. And Nixon knows his first job will be to arrest that slide.

“My main task is to assess the squad and the players straight away,” he said. “If we need to move in the January window then we will look to do that.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the lads on Wednesday night first and foremost and giving them a vision of where I want to take them.

“I’ve watched a few of the games this season and I have friends in the league who have given me a blow by blow account but it’s a clean slate for the players. It’s up to them to demonstrate to me what they can do. What’s happened before is of no interest to me.

“Hopefully we will play good football that’s nice to watch but I’m realistic as well and I know that the Premiership is a tough place.

“The lads have had a bit of a slump but I’m hopeful that I can rejuvenate the squad and get a few more wins.”

Nixon made almost 800 appearances for Glentoran from the mid-90s until 2013. He went on to play for Ards’ arch-rivals Bangor before a spell with Larne.

Since hanging up his boots, the former defender has cut his coaching teeth. He was appointed Head Coach at the Ards Academy before taking up a post as manager of Harland and Wolff Welders’ U20 side.

“I was offered the opportunity at the Welders at the start of the year and I’d like to put on record my thanks to them,” said Nixon. “I’ve left on good terms and they understand why I’ve made the move.

“I’m just delighted to be back in the Premiership. I will give 100% commitment to the job and to Ards. That’s the way I’ve been over my whole career and that’s what I want from my players too.

“Anyone who knows me knows I have an affinity with Ards. It’s a massive club and I hope we can sustain our Premiership status and look to push on from there.”

Nixon’s first game in charge will be away to Coleraine in the Premiership on Saturday afternoon.