IRISH LEAGUE: New Year party mood on the line says Distillery boss

There is much at stake this weekend for Lisburn Distillery’s players.

They take on Banbridge Town at New Grosvenor on Saturday (kick-off 2pm) afternoon and boss Colin McIlwaine is keen to remind them only three points will kick-start their New Year’s party.

The Whites have three wins on the trot and the boss doesn’t want to give that run up easily.

He said: “The last few results have been pleasing and the win before Christmas made sure we could all have a nice holiday.

“That’s what we’re looking to do this weekend as well. New Year’s Eve is a strange day to be playing. If you can get the win, you’re going to have a good night but if you lose, you’ll probably be drowning your sorrows.

“The last three results have been excellent. The win down at Newry was very impressive.”

Distillery’s last defeat was back in November and came at the hands of Saturday’s opponents Banbridge.

“They showed a wee bit more character that day and fought harder for the win,” he said.

“We’ll be making sure the players know they have to be up for this one. We have to fight all the way to the end of these games but if we do that, hopefully the three points will be up for grabs.

“This game marks the halfway stage before the split and if we could get up to 17 points, that would be a very good return. Being up around the top half was always our aim.”

And with the January sales just around the corner, McIlwaine is hard at work, targetting ‘two or three’ additions to his squad.