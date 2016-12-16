IRISH LEAGUE: Nixon keen to stop Ards’ slump

News Ards boss Colin Nixon will be hoping to inflict more misery on Coleraine.

The North Down man, who takes over the hot seat from Niall Currie, visits The Showgrounds in his first game in charge on Saturday.

And the former Glentoran man is hoping for an immediate impact with his new charges.

“The lads have had a bit of a slump but I’m hopeful that I can rejuvenate the squad and get a few more wins,” he said.

“I’ve watched a few of the games this season and I have friends in the league who have given me a blow by blow account but it’s a clean slate for the players.

“It’s up to them to demonstrate to me what they can do. What’s happened before is of no interest to me.

“Hopefully we will play good football that’s nice to watch but I’m realistic as well and I know that the Premiership is a tough place.

“My main task is to assess the squad and the players straight away.

“If we need to move in the January window then we will look to do that. First and foremost I want to give them a vision of where I want to take them.”

Coleraine have an injury worry about goalkeeper Chris Johns who picked up a knock in the League Cup semi final defeat to Ballymena on Tuesday night.

“Chris took a bit of a whack when Ballymena scored their second goal, he was very sore after the game,” said Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney.