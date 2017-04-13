IRISH LEAGUE: Nixon looks ‘long term’ as he extends Ards stay

Colin Nixon is in it for the long haul at Ards.

He has signed a two year extension to his deal at the club, having made mathematically certain they would avoid the drop during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Dungannon Swifts.

With immediate survival assured, Nixon now wants to help mould the club’s ‘long-term’ future.

“I’m very happy with the new agreement,” he told the Newtownards Chronicle.

“My goal was to keep Ards in the Premiership for next season and we have managed to achieve that. Once our safety was guaranteed, it was just a case of sitting down with the chairman and thrashing a few things out.

“Now that we’ve achieved our short-term goal of avoiding relegation, I see this as a long-term project. I want to make Ards a sustainable Premiership club.

“I have plans I am looking forward to implementing which hopefully will raise standards across the board.

“For next season, I want every player to be fully fit, well-prepared and buzzing for the new season.”

Club chairman Brian Adams says the board’s decision to offer a contract extension was a straight-forward one.

“Colin impressed the board with his training sessions, fitness work, preparations, eye for detail and his interest in our youth structure,” he told the Newtownards Chronicle.

“The board were, therefore, unanimous in their decision to make Colin’s position permanent.

“Saturday’s performance and 4-1 win against Dungannon Swifts highlights the progress we have made in recent weeks.

“I am delighted that Colin has agreed to take the job and I am hopeful he can take us forward.

“We’re an ambitious club and Colin is an ambitious manager, so it’s a perfect fit.”