IRISH LEAGUE: Nixon looks to recruit after defeat to Glentoran

Ards boss Colin Nixon has warned his players that he may have to dip into the transfer market following his sides 3-1 Friday night defeat to Glentoran.

He said: “It wasn’t good enough. We did our usual thing of gifting them two goals before we started to play.

“Then we got ourselves back into contention with Bradley’s goal before half-time, but we didn’t kick-off in the second half.

“I wasn’t planning on doing anything major in the transfer market this week, but after that, I’ll have to have a re-think.

“We are making too many silly mistakes at the back. It’s been a problem all season and if we’re going to improve then we need to cut out the errors.”

Glentoran boss Gary Haveron was a happier manager aftr watchinghis side claim three very important league points.

“I’m very pleased with the three points because Ards are tricky opponents.

“We started like a house on fire and were well worth our 2-0 lead. Ards came back at us, but to be honest, I think we were comfortable in the second half.

“We dealt with everything Ards threw at us.”