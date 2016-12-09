IRISH LEAGUE: Oran Kearney keeping his faith in Coleraine squad

Coleraine find themselves in some unfamiliar territory having lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Carrick Rangers and Cliftonville have come out on top against the Bannsiders in the last fortnight.

Boss Oran Kearney is refusing to press the panic button thoughand has faith in his side to turn things around quickly.

“We have had a good season to date, but I’ve said to the lads they have been heroes for the last 10 weeks, but the last seven days have turned that on its head,” said Kearney.

“The performance at Carrick wasn’t good enough and we huffed and puffed a bit against Cliftonville.

“All of a sudden there’s a wee bit of a gap between the top three and ourselves now.

“If we could have won last Friday night it would have cut the gap to two points and kept us in the mix.

“We’ve lost two in a week, and other times we won three in a week, which changed the whole perspective of things.

“There’s a lot of football to be played, and we’ll not write off anything at the minute, we’re happy with the progress being made.

“However, over the next couple of weeks we have to be realistic about our targets and what we want to achieve.

“I’m not really one for records. If we had gone the whole season unbeaten at home yeah brilliant but it doesn’t put a medal on the table.

“Credit to the lads that we’ve made it such a hard place to come to, but the test is we go and put another run together.”

Coleraine face a Glenavon side with only two wins in their last eight League games.

But Kearney knows the Lurgan Blues are a side packed full of quality.

“You look at the quality of players they have at Glenavon, they are a real force to be reckoned with,” he said.

“They have huffed and puffed a bit this season, I’m sure Gary (Hamilton) would be the first to admit that too, but on any given day they have the ability to hurt teams.

“They also have great pedigree given their recent cup wins also.

“Gary has turned them into a real force, and we know going there on Saturday it’s going to have to be better than it has been in the last two weeks for us.”

Mourneview Park supremo Hamilton is hoping for a change of fortune for his side.

Three consecutive draws and a 1-0 defeat to Dungannon Swifts last Friday have added to a frustrating campaign on the league front.

“We feel we have been victims of bad luck more than a lack of chances being created, with few games in which we have been outplayed,” said Hamilton.

“At our count, we think 11 penalty decisions have gone against us this season and it is hard to see how they will balance out in our favour.

“In my 20 years of football as a player or manager I can never recall anything like this season.

“It comes down to fine margins and, at times, a lack of confidence but all we can do is work harder together,” added The Lurgan Blues boss.