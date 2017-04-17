IRISH LEAGUE: Praise for Dungannon’s Glackin in success over Glentoran

Dungannon boss Rodney McAree hailed Jamie Glackin after his stunning winner against Glentoran.

The 22-year-old hit an 89th minute wonder-strike to cap a stirring Swifts fightback.

Glackin has had an impressive season with the Tyrone club, and the quality of his goal came as no surprise to McAree.

“He does it week in, week out in training,” he revealed.

“The finish was nothing short of spectacular and I’m delighted for him. He has done really well over the past two or three games.

“He has performed admirably and has built on that today and put in another tremendous performance.”

But Dungannon had to do it the hard way after going behind after 30 minutes.

A cross from Curtis Allen caused confusion and Fra Brennan’s attempt to clear ended with the ball entering his own net.

But Glentoran failed to capitalise and let things slip in the second half.

The game was level when Christopher Hegarty met a corner from Jarlath O’Rourke and headed home.

Dungannon then won it when Glackin burst forward before curling home a stunning effort.

McAree’s focus is now on finishing seventh. They are four points ahead of Glentoran, and three in front of Ards.

“We have to make sure that we are focused,” he added.

“There are still nine points to play for, there are three games to go, and we have to build on what we have achieved today.”