IRISH LEAGUE: Premiership prize the reward for Carrick or Institute

Carrick Rangers coach Mitch Whitty has called on the Amber Army to make the difference in the fight tonight for Premiership survival.

Rangers play host to Championship-based Institute at the Belfast Loughshore Hotel Arena with the play-off in the balance following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw.

Whitty, Phil Lewis, Glenn Taggart and Noel Dean have stepped up to handle first-team affairs for the promotion/relegation play-off following the resignation of manager Aaron Callaghan.

And Whitty is keen for a show of support from the stands for the vital fixture that could end with the preservation of senior status or a demoralising drop.

“We need the Amber Army to be loud, supportive and positive in this crucial game,” said Whitty on the club’s official Twitter account. “You have been a credit to Carrick all season.

“Let’s all be together and secure our Premiership survival.”

Martin Murray’s penalty kick secured a draw at Drumahoe and vital away-goal advantage for Carrick in the aftermath of a Michael McCrudden effort to break the deadlock.

Institute chairman Bill Anderson has praised the “fearless dedication and commitment of our players and coaches” in keeping alive the club’s dream of Premiership football.

The club chairman also sent out a message on the Institute website and has reminded the fans they “can and do make the difference”.