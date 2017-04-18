IRISH LEAGUE: Pressure is all on Crues, says Linfield’s Callacher

Danske Bank Premiership leaders Crusaders host in-form Coleraine while Linfield are at home to Glenavon as the exciting race for the Irish Premiership title continues tonight.

The Crues hold a one-point lead going into the final three rounds of matches but Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher believes the Blues can keep up the chase right to the end of the season.

“The pressure is all on them (Crusaders) and not on us,” insisted Callacher.

“The next thing is to beat Glenavon on Tuesday night. It is our last home game and we have to win that one, get the three points and move on to Coleraine away and get another three points.

“The League title is in their hands, make no bones about it. They can lose it, we can’t lose it.”

The former Glentoran defender insists that if Linfield win their last three league games, they will have no complaints about how the title race pans out.

Linfield's Jimmy Callacher (left) with Andy Waterworth

“We have three games left and we have to win them. If we do that we can’t complain.The stats don’t lie and whoever has the most points wins the league. They are top of the league for a reason and they have won the league the last two years.

“Stephen Baxter is an honest man and even he says ‘the pressure is all on them,’ so we will see where we get to at the end of the season. If they win four on the bounce and win the league then fairplay to them - but we will be in there fighting to the end.”

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter knows there can be no errors from his side.

“These games will be hotly contested. We can’t have any slip-ups at this stage,” said Baxter.

Meanwhile, a resurgent Portadown go to Ards as they look to make it three wins on the bounce and keep alive their slim hopes of avoiding automatic relegation - although they will need Carrick to lose at home to Glentoran.