IRISH LEAGUE: Promotion the Portadown goal for Henderson

Darren Henderson is relishing the change presented by Championship commitments with Portadown - but is hoping his ability to find the net can remain the same.

Top-flight experience across an Irish League career with clubs such as Coleraine, Glentoran, Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United has left the forward in the ton-up strikers’ club of over 100 goals.

It is a tally to which he is aiming to add in the colours of Portadown following a summer switch to join Niall Currie’s promotion push.

“I am looking forward to my time with Portadown and I know it will be a challenge,” said Henderson. “It is a change in league for me and I am yet to play a few of the teams who will be in the Championship.

“It is a difficult start for us as we have Larne away and Inver Park is a tough place to go.

“Limavady United the week after won’t be easy either as Paul Owens has done a terrific job and I’m sure he is looking to add quality for the season ahead.”

Ports boss Currie has been busy in the close-season period by bringing in several recruits and Henderson considers the new signings on board at Shamrock Park can give the club the perfect platform to succeed in the Championship.

“Our goal is to win the league at all costs,” he said. “To be fair to Niall, he signed a lot of experienced players like Andy Kilmartin, Kyle Neill, John Connolly and Kyle McVey, so it is up to us to get the club back to where it belongs.

“We should be competitive in the cup games as well, lots of clubs won’t fancy a trip to Shamrock Park and I know Niall wants us to have a good run in both the League Cup and Irish Cup.

“Niall wanted to take me at Ards when I was leaving Coleraine in 2013.

“At that time, I was sold on a move to Dungannon Swifts but Niall’s efforts to sign me always remained in my mind.

“To sign under him this season was an easy decision and I know I’m joining a top club.

“I fully believe Niall will get the best out of me this season and I’m looking forward to it.”