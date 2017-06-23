IRISH LEAGUE: Redman keen to turn American adventure into Glentoran advantage

Ross Redman is drawing inspiration for domestic harmony from Glentoran’s anniversary adventure in America.

The left-back was part of the Glens squad that spent time in the USA last month to mark the 50th landmark of the Detroit Cougars.

The original Cougars squad - a panel dominated by Glentoran players on show in Detroit during the late 1960s - was assembled in a bid to encourage the sport’s growth in America.

Redman is aiming to utilise his experiences of the latest trip to help rebuild relations at the Oval between the players and supporters.

“Everyone connected to Glentoran knows last season was unacceptable and there is a determination towards getting the club back to the standards of the past,” said Redman. “That is going to take time but we can try to bring the buzz back to the place as quickly as possible.

“I think the USA trip was a wonderful example of what this club is about as the officials, management, players and fans spent time together.

“That unity is going to be important to help us move forward.”

Glentoran’s bid to galvanise the growing bond will kick off in August with league tests against Ballinamallard United, Dungannon Swifts and Carrick Rangers.

“There are different faces in place this season and the trip really helped the new lads settle,” said Redman. “We all know results are vital towards getting us moving in the right direction.

“Early points will be important and one criticism last season was how we struggled against teams around us in the table.

“Momentum could play a part so a strong start is the target, however, it all comes down to doing the business on the pitch.”