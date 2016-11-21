IRISH LEAGUE: Rodney McAree believes Swifts young gun Andrew Mitchell could make the grade

There were mixed emotions for Rodney McAree and David Jeffrey after Saturday’s encounter at the Showgrounds.

McAree was buoyant after watching his Dungannon Swifts team see off Ballymena United 4-1, while Sky Blues chief Jeffrey has things to ponder.

An Andrew Mitchell double, a strike from Jarlath O’Rourke and an own goal from Kyle Owens gave the Swifts the three points while United’s only reply came from Leroy Millar.

And McAree was delighted with what he had witnessed from his Swifts.

“I was impressed with the way we played. Mitchell did well and there is more to come from him. There is talk of Andrew leaving for another Irish League club but with his ability he could get a move across the water. He is good enough,” he added.

And Jeffrey said: “It is disappointing but I think the rigours and the injuries to players have finally told.”