IRISH LEAGUE: Rodney McAree looking for Dungannon Swifts to put defeat behind them

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways against Glentoran tomorrow at Stangmore Park.

McAree watched on at the weekend as his side threw away a 1-0 lead at Carrick Rangers to lose 2-1 to Davy McAlinden’s side.

It was more disappointing for McAree as his side were in complete control of the game for long periods as their passing game left Carrick chasing shadows at times.

But two goals in as many minutes sealed the win for Carrick against the run of play and McAree says he wants to see more from his side this weekend.

“It’s a big game and they are coming off the back of two defeats so Gary Haveron will have them up for this one and they will be looking to put that right,” he said. “It is a big occasion and it is a 5.30pm kick-off at Stangmore so hopefully a big crowd will come out and support us.

“Hopefully it will be a good game and we have to perform better than we did against Carrick.”

And McAree thinks there will be many more twists and turns before the end of the season.

“Everyone says that anyone can beat anyone in this league and that is the way it is going,” said McAree.

“There is very little in the games and if you switch off for a second you get punished. But we have to look after ourselves and I am hurting after the Carrick defeat.

“We have to put right what went wrong in the second half.”

And Glentoran boss Gary “We are on a run of defeats now, so it’s important we stop that, sooner rather than later.

“There have been massive steps in the right direction this season, but we are still a work-in-progress.

“But I was never going to become carried away.”