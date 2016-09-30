IRISH LEAGUE:Rodney McAree's boys up for Ferney Park challenge

Rodney McAree will warn his boys of a Ballinamallard United backlash when they visit Ferney Park on Saturday.

The Ducks were victims of a thumping by Danske Premiership champions Crusaders last weekend - they were taken apart by a superb second half performance.

McAree’s Dungannon Swifts are on the periphery of the top six and go into the game boosted by an impressive 3-0 win at Carrick Rangers -- a result that heralded the end for manager Kieran Harding.

“It was a big win for us,” said McAree. “It’s important we take points off teams in or around or below us in the league. Ballinanallard come into that category with Portadown next up, but it won't be easy as both are battling for points."

Ryan Harpur must still serve a two game ban, while McAree is sweating on the fitness on a posse of his players. He added: “There are wee doubts over Stefan Lavery and Terry Fitzpatrick,” added McAree. “Sean McCashin was down with sicknessthis week, while Kris Lowe is struggling with a calf injury. "