IRISH LEAGUE: Rodney McAree wants Dungannon Swifts to keep top players

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree is not planning to bring in a number of new recruits in the January transfer window - but he doesn’t want to see any of his players heading for the exit door.

McAree watched on as side came from 2-0 behind to Glentoran at the Oval to claim a 2-2 draw and a share of the spoils.

Both Dungannon’s goal came from striker Andrew Mitchell - who has scored 18 times this season - and boss McAree wants the striker to stay at the Swifts.

“I would be more concerned about losing players than bringing players in. If I could keep what I have I would be very, very happy.

“If I could bolster the squad a wee bit and bring a couple in that would be great.

“I have already brought in Tommy Lockhart from Rathrisland. He is a left sided attacking player and he has done very well in training.

“So if I don’t add anybody else and I don’t lose anybody I will be delighted,” he added.

But Glentoran manager Gary Haveron could not hide his disappointment after watching his side give away a two goal lead.

And he says changes may have to be made at the Oval.

“A lot of our players won’t want to leave this club but come the end of the season they will not have a choice. There are people here who are not going enough with their performances to justify staying here. We all have to justify and prove that we belong at a club of this size and this level.

“We are not doing it. We are not doing enough. We really need to kick-on and get up and running again. “

The Glens were 2-0 up at the break through goals from Curtis Allen and James Ferrin and Haveron couldn’t believe they let the Swifts back in the game.

“The first half we were very much in control of the game. But again - like against Ballymena - we didn’t stand up and be counted in the second half.”