IRISH LEAGUE: Rodney McAree wants repeat display by Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts chief Rodney McAree is demanding a repeat performance when his boys face relegation haunted Carrick Rangers at Stangmore Park tomorrow.

The Swifts produced possibly their best display of the season last Friday night when they inflicted a rare home defeat on Glenavon.

It was last gasp strike form hotshot Andy Mitchell that pinched the points and McAree wants his boys to build on that impressive display.

"It just demonstrated what we are capable of," he enthused.

"But it's vitally important we produce that type of a performance on a consistent basis.

"Mourneview Park is a difficult venue to visit, so to come away with all three points is a massive bonus.

"We'll certainly be taking nothing for granted against Carrick,” he added.

"Their players have shown a great response since Aaron Callaghan has taken over.

"Prior to last week's defeat at Linfield, they had strung together a few good results, which included a win over Coleraine.

"But we must look after our own house. We are sitting in a comfortable position in the table, the team is ticking over nicely.

"The bottom line is, if we want to get up this table, it games like this we must win."

McAree will be without influential defender Andrew Burns, who must serve a suspension.