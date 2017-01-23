IRISH LEAGUE: Roy Carroll the difference for Linfield says Jeffrey

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey hailed the performance of Linfield goalkeeper Roy Carroll after this feisty clash a Windsor Park.

Although it was goals from Mark Stafford and Andy Waterworth that earned the Blues another three crucial points as they chase down Crusaders at the top of the Danske Premiership table, it was Carroll who broke the hearts of the Sky Blues - particularly striker Johnny McMurray.

The big Northern Ireland shot stopper produced two world class saves, that left McMurray clutching his head in frustration.

He somehow got a glove to a well struck shot that appeared destined for the top corner in the first half before he produced an even better save right at the end, getting down ‘Gordon Banks like’ to claw away a thundering McMurray header.

“I don’t know another goalkeeper who could have made those saves,” claimed Jeffrey. “Roy was the difference between this sides,” said Jeffrey. “You just need to look at the statistics and the number of chances we had.

“The game hinged on the duel between Jonathan McMurray and Roy Carroll.

“He pulled off two or three wonder saves. We came up against a player in top form.”

Ironically, it was an error by United goalkeeper Alan Blayney that gifted the Blues the opening goal. He failed to deal with a Ross Gaynor free kick and when the ball was hoofed back into the box by Stephen Lowry, it broke kindly for Stafford who rammed home, off the boot of Kyle Owens.

Lowry was also instrumental in Waterworth’s killer strike. The midfielder played a delicious ball over the top, leaving the big striker in acres of space and his finish was sublime.

“I was certainly disappointed at the way we conceded the opening goal,” added Jeffrey. “The second was certainly a great finish by Andrew.

“We played some good football that was appreciated by our supporters. I thought we matched Linfield all over the park. The players showed great passion and desire.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the result, but very pleased with the performance. I told the boys to not become down hearted in any shape of form.”

Linfield boss David Healy, who had to watch the game from the stand as he was sitting out the second of a four game ban, admitted his boys’ got the job done without being over impressive.

“It certainly wasn’t our best performance by a long way. The pitch is difficult to play on. It’s very firm and there is not much grass on it. For a new stadium, it’s disappointing the pitch is in that state.

“I thought we were deserved winners, without ever producing the football I know we are capable of. Ballymena have scored 53 goals this season, so we knew they were a threat going forward. They don’t make things easy . . . they work hard for their manager. Perhaps we could have made it a bit easier for ourselves because we had two or three other chances we could have scored from.”

Healy stressed it was crucial his team remain on the tails of league leaders Crusaders - they still trail by seven points.

He added: “It’s out of our hands. All we can do is win our matches. Fair play to Crusaders, they had a big win in a Belfast derby. They are control. We have to take care of our business and I think we did that against Ballymena.

“Everyone of the boys did their job, including Roy Carroll who pulled off a couple of great saves.”